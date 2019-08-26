What The Hell??? Dingbat Donald Reportedly Suggests We Use NUCLEAR BOMBS To Stop Hurricanes

Does 45’s brazen attitude still catch you off guard? Because, we are no longer surprised…

Most recently, new reports have surfaced claiming Trump suggested we use nuclear bombs to stop hurricanes headed toward America. Sources overheard the alleged comments, which may have also been recorded at a National Security Council memo.

From CNN:

According to Axios, the President has suggested the idea several times to senior Homeland Security and national security officials that they look into the idea of using nuclear bombs to stop hurricanes from hitting the US. A source who was at a hurricane briefing at the White House told the outlet that the President once said of hurricanes, “I got it. I got it. Why don’t we nuke them?”

The source, who paraphrased Trump’s remarks to Axios, said that the President said, “They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they’re moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can’t we do that?” Asked by Axios how the briefer responded to the President’s suggestion, the source said he “said something to the effect of, ‘Sir, we’ll look into that.'”