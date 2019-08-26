What The Hell??? Dingbat Donald Reportedly Suggests We Use NUCLEAR BOMBS To Stop Hurricanes
Report Claims Donald Trump Wants To “Nuke” Hurricanes Headed For America
Does 45’s brazen attitude still catch you off guard? Because, we are no longer surprised…
Most recently, new reports have surfaced claiming Trump suggested we use nuclear bombs to stop hurricanes headed toward America. Sources overheard the alleged comments, which may have also been recorded at a National Security Council memo.
From CNN:
According to Axios, the President has suggested the idea several times to senior Homeland Security and national security officials that they look into the idea of using nuclear bombs to stop hurricanes from hitting the US. A source who was at a hurricane briefing at the White House told the outlet that the President once said of hurricanes, “I got it. I got it. Why don’t we nuke them?”
The source, who paraphrased Trump’s remarks to Axios, said that the President said, “They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they’re moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can’t we do that?” Asked by Axios how the briefer responded to the President’s suggestion, the source said he “said something to the effect of, ‘Sir, we’ll look into that.'”The President then asked how many hurricanes the US may be able to stop and reiterated his suggestions, according to the source, which caused the briefer to be “knocked back on his heels.” “You could hear a gnat fart in that meeting. People were astonished. After the meeting ended, we thought, ‘What the f—? What do we do with this?'” the source told Axios.
Allegedly, Trump made a similar suggestion in 2017 (though the word “nuclear” was not used in those reported comments). On his end, Trump is denying these claims — and referring to himself in the third person.
“The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!” he tweeted early this morning.
We don’t even have the words…
