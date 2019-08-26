‘GMA’s’ Lara Spencer Apologizes After Daftly Dissing Prince George’s Interest In Ballet

Lara Spencer Apologizes Over Prince George Ballet Comment

Lara Spencer is doing some major damage control after a recent comment she made on “Good Morning America.” Last week the talk show host was speaking on Prince George’s favorite activities include ballet lessons when she hinted that it’s highly unlikely that the future King of England will continue to dance.

“We’ll see how long that lasts,” said Spencer about the 6-year-old.

Her comment quickly picked up steam on social media from folks and professional dancers especially offended by Lara’s “bullying.”

Shen then quickly apologized on Instagram, but she still had hell to pay.

On Monday Lara’s comments were countered by a protest in Times Square from cast members from “Cher” the Broadway musical who danced in solidarity. Later a segment aired of Lara apologizing (again) while speaking to male dancers Travis Wall, Fabrice Calmels and Robbie Fairchild.

“I have learned about the bravery that it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance,” she said. “And last night, I sat down with three influential dancers who lived it – firsthand.”

.@LaraSpencer apologizes for her comments about boys and dance and sits down with 3 celebrated ballet dancers: “It has been a true education for me.” pic.twitter.com/bYJUvVGaXK — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 26, 2019

Oh bwoy, do you think Lara’s truly sorry or is she just trying to save her job?