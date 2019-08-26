Watch An Exclusive Clip From Tonight’s Episode Of “Lodge 49” [VIDEO]

Sneak Peek From Episode 2 Of Second Season Of “Lodge 49”

The second season of “Lodge 49” just kicked off August 12th and a brand new episode airs tonight. We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s show. Check it out below:

Here’s more about the episode:

Ernie recounts his trip to Mexico and Dud sees a solution to all the Lodge’s problems. Liz works at Higher Steaks. Dud and Liz spend time with a woman from their father’s past.

Lodge 49 Season Two – “DisOrientation” – airs Monday, August 26 at 10:00pm ET/9:00pm CT on AMC

Here’s more on “Lodge 49”:

Season two of this modern fable set in Long Beach, CA centers on likable “Squire” and ex-surfer Sean “Dud” Dudley (Wyatt Russell), whose beloved fraternal order — the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx — is suffering under new rule by an ill-suited leader. Despite his “Knight” and mentor Ernie’s (Brent Jennings) lost faith, and his twin sister Liz’s (Sonya Cassidy) struggle with their past, Dud believes he is the key to restoring the Lodge to its former grandeur and putting the rightful king on the throne. In addition to Russell, Jennings and Cassidy, this season’s cast includes Linda Emond(Connie), Eric Allan Kramer (Scott) and David Pasquesi (Blaise). View the trailer HERE.

Jim Gavin (Author, Middle Men) serves as creator, writer and executive-producer alongside showrunnerPeter Ocko (Pushing Daisies, The Office). Additional executive producers include Paul Giamatti (Billions, Sideways, Outsiders, Hoke), Dan Carey (Outsiders, Hoke, John Dies at the End, All Is Bright) and Jeff Freilich (Halt and Catch Fire, Grace and Frankie). Lodge 49 is an AMC Studios production.