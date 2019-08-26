Cardi Mrs. Cephusily Kisses Offset At Sold Out KAOS Show, Poses With ‘Hustlers’ Castmates

Bardi Brings “Cardi To The Stage” Realness And Slobs Hubby Offset At Sold Out KAOS Show

Cardi B packed the house, yet again, with a fire performance at KAOS nightclub on Saturday to a sold-out sea of the Bardi gang. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper wore a barely there sparkly black one-piece and thigh-high Louboutins for her first song, then immediately took off those sky-high heeled-boots and thugged it out barefoot for the rest of her set.

The rapper’s fellow chart-topping hubby Offset joined her on stage for their “Clout” duet, where the couple shared a mean tongue down on stage at the end of the song. Cardi also did a photocall with her “Hustlers” castmates in California, hit the flip for those pics.