Yara Shahidi, Tracee Ellis Ross & Tika Sumpter Give Us All Kinds Of Black Girl Magic During D23

Headlined by Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi and Tika Sumpter, the stars from ABC’s “black-ish,” Freeform’s “grown-ish” and ABC’s newest spinoff “mixed-ish” came together at D23 Expo 2019 for a star-studded panel on Saturday, August 24 to showcase the expanding “ish” universe.

The series premiere of “mixed-ish” airs Tuesday, September 24 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT) on ABC, followed by the season six premiere of “black-ish” (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. “grown-ish” returns for season three in Winter 2020 on Freeform.