Alleged Richard Pryor Bodyguard Claims Paul Mooney Reportedly Raped Comedian’s Juvenile Son [Video]

Rashon Kahn, Alleged Ex-Bodyguard To Richard Pryor, Alleges That Paul Mooney Raped Richard’s Son

Rashon Kahn the alleged ex-bodyguard to late comedy legend Richard Pryor has made some serious allegations against Paul Mooney, Richard’s life long friend. In his talk with Comedy Hype, Rashon shares that Pryor wanted longtime friend Paul Mooney gone after allegedly violating his young son.

“Their relationship became fragile because Paul Mooney has f*cked Richard’s son by that time. He violated. Paul took advantage of the situation. There was a time where Paul Mooney was Richard’s friend. So when Paul did what he did it was a violation of friendship first, then ‘my son’. And in some circles that would be dealt with.”

Kahn went on to reveal that Pryor allegedly asked him to kill Paul Mooney for a $1 million reward for allegedly sexually assaulting Richard Jr, who Kahn says was a “little boy” at the time. Hit play to hear it.