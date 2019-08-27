Future’s Ex-Boo Brittni Reacting To His Messy Paternity Drama?

Brittni Has Something To Say After Future’s Paternity Drama…

Yesterday rapper Future made headlines after being officially declared the father of a newborn baby. The paternity suit, between him and a model named Eliza Reign, had been pending for months before that and now it looks like his ex is throwing shots at the messy situation.

Brittni Mealy, who officially called things off with the codeine lover last year, posted this photo with the caption, ‘minding my business’ on Instagram.

In related news, Eliza Reign took to Instagram to address a few things about her Future situation. In her stories, she addressed claims that she was trying to “secure the bag” by dragging Future to paternity court. Reign said that’s far from the truth. She alleged she actually LOST $100k messing with the fleeting father.

I lost over 100K having my lil angel. Lost wages and spent a great chunk of my savings. Haven’t been able to work since I was 5 months pregnant. Closed down one of my physical location of one of my businesses because I didn’t have reliable help to fil in my absence.

You can read Eliza’s entire claim here.