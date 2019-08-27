Bold & Brazen Robbers Pull Major NYC Heist In BROAD Daylight Without Face Masks

Three Robbers Pull Heist At Popular New York City Jewelry Store

A group of robbers seemed to give zero effs about the cops and facial recognition when they decided to hit up a popular jewelry store in the Diamond District of Manhattan.

According to TIME, three men entered the high-end store Avianne & Co around noon on Sunday. The New York Police Department says the men first asked about buying jewelry. But things took a dramatic turn when two of them pulled out guns and forced four people in the store to the back room. This is where they zip-tied and duct taped the individuals. One employee later got loose and dialed 911, according to a police report. No serious injuries were reported from the incident.

However, the three robbers got away with jewelry from the safes and display cases before fleeing eastbound. And if you’re wondering if the robbers had ANY sort of mask…

No. No they did not.

Security footage captured their whole a$$ faces clear as day, and now the cops are appealing to help identify them. Footage also shows the three men leaving the store with duffel bags. CBS2 New York says the store was “cleaned out,” and they spoke with a man who talked with one of the people who was in the store during the robbery:

“He told us, ‘Yeah, we got robbed. It was crazy.’ He said thank God nobody was injured… He said they stole like $4 million worth of retail.”

Cops have yet to report on how much jewelry was stolen or its value.

On their Facebook page, Avianne & Co. describes itself as “the leading Custom Diamond Jewelers in Hip Hop and Pop Culture. Exclusive Jewelers to Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Cam’Ron, and many more. Shop online today!”

Smh.

Anyways, we’re glad no one got hurt. You can watch video of the incident below.