WHAT?!? Demarcus Cousins Threatened To “Put In Bullet” In Baby Mama’s Head For Not Bringing Son To His Wedding

Demarcus Cousins Allegedly Threatened To Murder His Baby Mama

If you’ve watched even a scintilla of basketball over the past decade then you know Demarcus Cousins ain’t wrapped too tight. Emotional outbursts, foul language, and a serious attitude problem have marked the baller known as Boogie throughout his NBA career.

That said, we never thought it was THIS bad.

According to TMZ, Demarcus’ baby mama Christy West has filed a police report against the currently injured hoop star for allegedly threatening to murder her and she has an audio file to prove it.

Word is that Demarcus wanted his son to attend his wedding to new girlfriend, Morgan Lang, in Atlanta. On August 23, the former couple had a phone conversation where he asks if Christy will bring the boy, when she replies “no”, Demarcus *allegedly* says “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f**king head.”

Where the audio ends, Christy claims that Demarcus told her that he was going to kill her “even if he didn’t have to get his hands dirty doing it.”

Court docs detail Christy’s restraining order in Alabama and incidents of choking etc.

Demarcus did indeed get married this past Sunday in Atlanta with Matt Barnes, Anthony Davis, and Draymond Green in attendance. That holy matrimony is going to face quite a test if Demarcus is ultimately charged with a crime.