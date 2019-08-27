“Growing Up Hip Hop NY” Exclusive: Irv Gotti Talks To Son About His “DWB” Arrest [VIDEO]

Was Irv’s Son Smoking Weed Before Being Arrested

We’re just a few days away from the upcoming premiere of “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York,” airing Thursday, August 29 at 9PM on WE tv. We’ve got an exclusive clip featuring Irv Gotti and his son JJ, who had a brush with the law that Irv originally thought was just another case of “DWB”… but was JJ actually breaking the law? Watch the clip below:

Wow. What would you do if you were Irv? Weed is legal in a lot of states but we’re guessing JJ doesn’t have a medical license for it.

