“Growing Up Hip Hop NY” Exclusive: Irv Gotti Talks To Son About His “DWB” Arrest [VIDEO]
Was Irv’s Son Smoking Weed Before Being Arrested
We’re just a few days away from the upcoming premiere of “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York,” airing Thursday, August 29 at 9PM on WE tv. We’ve got an exclusive clip featuring Irv Gotti and his son JJ, who had a brush with the law that Irv originally thought was just another case of “DWB”… but was JJ actually breaking the law? Watch the clip below:
Wow. What would you do if you were Irv? Weed is legal in a lot of states but we’re guessing JJ doesn’t have a medical license for it.
“Growing Up Hip Hop NY” premieres Thursday, August 29 at 9PM on WE tv
Here’s more on the series via the show’s release:
From broken relationships and love triangles to arrests, sibling rivalries and the infamous Fyre Festival; each hour-long episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” will be a non-stop, drama-packed ride. Premiering Thursday, August 29 at 9:00pm ET/PT, the newest series in WE tv’s hit franchise will follow these New York natives as they navigate their complicated love lives and hustle hard to become more than just the sons and daughters of their famous parents.
The well-off and well-connected cast includes rap star Ja Rule and children Jeff Bruce Atkins Jr. and Brittney Atkins; Murder Inc. mogul Irv Gotti and children, Angie Pearson and Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo; Fat Joe with son Ryan Cartagena; famed rapper Charli Baltimore and daughter DJ Siaani; Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Old Dirty Bastard; Flavor Flav and his children Da’Zyna, Quan and Will; JoJo Simmons, son of legendary rap pioneer Rev. Run; rapper and actress Lil’ Mama and her brother Arnstar; rapper and producer Kid Capri with daughter Vina Love and renowned industry manager Madina Milana.
