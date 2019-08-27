Rapper Turned Trainer: Ace Hood Talks Giving Up Soul Food To Get Some 6-Pack Abs [Video]

Ace Hood Gives Us An Inside Look At His Journey To Being A Fitness Guru

Ace Hood isn’t just a rapper, but he’s a health & fitness guru who used the gym and healthy eating habits to completely transform his body.

The “Bugatti” rapper met up with BET to reveal what his fitness routine is like, how he gave up soul food for some six pack abs, and why he decided to make the move from music into being in a completely different world throughout his day-to-day life.

Check out the video down below to see how Ace Hood spends his day: