Global Citizen Announces Additional Co-Hosts & Performers Bringing A Festival You Won’t Want To Miss

Global Citizen Announces Additional Co-Hosts & Performers

Today, international advocacy organization Global Citizen announced that Connie Britton, Nina Dobrev, Becky G, Dakota Johnson, Becky Lynch, Aasif Mandvi, Bridget Moynahan, Kal Penn, Erin Richards, Seth Rollins, Savannah Sellers, David Gray, and NCT 127 will join the 2019 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, September 28th in Central Park in New York City, presented by Citi and Cisco.

Connie Britton, Nina Dobrev, Becky G, Dakota Johnson, Becky Lynch, Aasif Mandvi, Bridget Moynahan, Kal Penn, Erin Richards, Seth Rollins and Savannah Sellers will serve as co-hosts of the Festival, joining the previously announced co-hostsMatt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Elvis Duran, Taraji P. Henson, Rami Malek, Bill Nye, Joy Reid, and Forest Whitaker. Deborra-lee Furness and Hugh Jackman will return as hosts.

David Gray and NCT127 will perform at the Festival alongside headliners Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R., and Carole King, along with special guests French Montana, Ben Platt, and Jon Batiste & Stay Human.

Leticia Pfeffer, Director of Global Policy and Government Affairs at Global Citizen, said “We’re thrilled to have these incredible artists joining us for the 2019 Global Citizen Festival and engaging their fans in the fight to end extreme poverty by 2030. We encourage all Global Citizens to take action and power the movement for gender equality. When we empower and invest in girls and women, we can grow economies and achieve a world where #SheIsEqual.

Live Nation returns for the fourth consecutive year as production partner, while the Festival will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitter, presented by Johnson & Johnson.