For The Kiddos: Rosa Parks Is The Latest Addition To Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series

Children everywhere have the chance to pick up some seriously historical female role models to add to their toy collection as Mattel is honoring Rosa Parks and Sally Ride with their very own Barbie dolls.

Rosa Parks was an American activist known as the Mother of the Modern Civil Rights Movement and Sally Ride was the first American woman–and youngest American–to fly in space. Talk about a positive role model for your children. Along with the toy itself, each doll comes with educational material about each woman’s contributions to society, authentic clothing and unique accessories.