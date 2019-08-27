For The Kiddos: Rosa Parks Is The Latest Addition To Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series
- By Bossip Staff
Children everywhere have the chance to pick up some seriously historical female role models to add to their toy collection as Mattel is honoring Rosa Parks and Sally Ride with their very own Barbie dolls.
Rosa Parks was an American activist known as the Mother of the Modern Civil Rights Movement and Sally Ride was the first American woman–and youngest American–to fly in space. Talk about a positive role model for your children. Along with the toy itself, each doll comes with educational material about each woman’s contributions to society, authentic clothing and unique accessories.
“Both Sally Ride and Rosa Parks made the world better for future generations of girls,” a Mattel spokesperson explained to CNN. “By celebrating their achievements with dolls made in their likeness, we hope girls will be inspired to pursue their dreams.”
According to the company, research has shown that starting at the age of five, many girls are less likely than boys to view their own gender as smart and begin to lose confidence in their own competence–a notion coined the “Dream Gap.” Showing girls more role models, both historical and present, while telling their stories can help to close that gap.
These two new dolls are part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series, which debuted on International Women’s Day back in 2018. Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson and Frida Kahlo are already apart of the collection.
