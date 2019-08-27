#BossipMukBang: When Someone Cheats

Has the man you started dating while working for a traveling circus ever cheated on you??? If that sounds bizarre, you might want to hear the rest of this story!

We present to you BOSSIP’s Mukbang, a series for folks on the dating scene to discuss their (horror) stories over varying delicious meals. In this episode, two friends, Matty and Alyssa, are drowning themselves in a giant sundae sprinkled with a sour surprise. Matty (@halfdrowned) tells Alyssa (@thealyssamichele) about a time he cheated on his fire-starter girlfriend who he met in the circus. Unfortunately, his actions opened up a can of worms.

Things get weird over dessert when Matty was accused of being gay.

Hit play, and tell us what YOU would do if your scorned lover did what Matty’s did to him.