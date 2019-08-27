Beauty Is Crime: Texas Woman Caught Using Saw To Break Into Botox Clinic [Video]

Texas Woman Caught Robbing Botox Clinic

A clearly carless Texan woman risked it all over the weekend just to get her hands on some anti-aging beauty products. The unidentified young lady was caught on camera Friday, using a grinding saw to break into the Botox RN MD Spa in Sugar Land. According to NBC News:

The woman was caught on surveillance video pulling up in front of the clinic in a Mercedes SUV. She uses a grinding saw to cut through the front of the office. She is then seen climbing through the hole she created to get into the office.

The clinic’s owner Alonzo Perez told reporters:

“It cost a lot of money to replace the windows. It takes a lot of money to, to, you know, have to buy cameras and have to buy a security. Someone had just broken in the night before this happened. You know I just want some justice to be served.

Sugar Land Police are still searching for the woman who made away with tons of anti-aging products. Perez is personally offering a $5,000 reward for information on the suspect.