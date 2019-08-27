Dream Come True: Meek Mill Is Finally Off Probation And Free From Legal Bondage, Pleads Guilty To Gun Possession

Meek Mill Off Probation After Pleading Guilty To Gun Possession

Meek Mill is no longer under the watchful eye of the law. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Dreamchaser had all previous charges against him dismissed after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm.

The rapper appeared in court today to face Common Pleas Court Judge Leon Tucker who presided over the case and showed great empathy with the unjust treatment that 32-year-old Meek has endured for more than a decade.

Mill’s supporters in the packed courtroom gallery applauded when Tucker tapped his gavel to end the brief hearing at the Stout Criminal Justice Center. In accepting Mill’s guilty plea, the judge told him: “I know it’s been a long road for you, and hopefully this is the end of it.”

Even the D.A. knows that the legal system, namely bum a$$ judge Genece Brinkley, was holding Meek’s life hostage for no legit reason.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said prosecutors were satisfied to let Mill face no further penalty because they believed the case was “an example of excessive punishment, excessive supervision.” “The most important lesson coming out of it,” Krasner said, “is that just as [Mill] has evolved in the last 10-plus years, the criminal justice system also needs to evolve.”

Congrats to Meek. He’s got a brand new start. Hopefully, we never have to hear his name associated with judges and lawyers in this capacity ever again.