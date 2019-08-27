Moving On: A$AP Rocky’s Sweden Sentence Will Not Be Appealed By Prosecutor

A$AP Rocky’s Suspended Sentence Will Not Be Appealed

A$AP Rocky just wants to put his whole Sweden situation behind him, and that’s become very clear with word on Tuesday that the prosecutor in the assault case would not be appealing the previously announced suspended sentence.

In a statement obtained by Variety, the prosecutor in the case, Daniel Suneson, said he “accepted” the court’s move.

“In my opinion, the criminal act has a somewhat higher penal value than the two months decided by the District Court; however, after due consideration, I have chosen not to appeal the verdict,” Suneson said. “All three defendants have in fact been brought to justice for assault and the District Court has dismissed the plea of self-defense, something that I believe was important to clarify in this particular case.”

Rocky was found guilty earlier this month and was not given more jail time. This came after he pleaded not guilty to the charge and described his encounter with 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari as having started with harassment on the street that was aimed at both him and his team.

After his return to America, A$AP Rocky has gotten right back to work. On Monday, he teased the impending release of some new music titled “Babushka Boi,” though it’s not clear whether or not this is set to be a single or an entire project.

It’s safe to say Rocky’s happy to be home.