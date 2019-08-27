Race Matters: Anthony Mackie Speaks On Being The Black Cap, Representation And Not Being Defined By Color

Anthony Mackie Doesn’t Want His Captain America Character To Be Defined By Race

When it comes to race we all know — it can be a very complicated matter — and Anthony Mackie addressed exactly that when Global Grind editor Xilla Valentine asked him about the importance of him becoming the Black Captain America. Mackie’s answer was just as complicated

“I think it’s a problematic situation when we define the characters we play by our race. I think it’s very important that we remember, that Captain America is still a character of the American people not just one specific part of the people. We didn’t call Chris Evans, white Captain America.”

BUT Mackie didn’t stop there — he acknowledged that seeing a black Captain America will be a great example to youngsters:

“Kids are going to be able to look at me and say, ‘Wow! there is a Black dude as Captain America. So for whatever that lends to them, it’s an opportunity for them to see themselves in a different situation. Just like little girls do with Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman. Just like white kids did with Chris Evans and just like green kids do with The Hulk.” Mackie believes this is his chance to give kids a way to see themselves outside of their present situation.

