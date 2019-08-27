Popeyes Announces National Chicken Sandwich Shortage, Potential Poultry Patrons Cry FOWL

It’s a wrap!

Popeyes Sells Out Of Chicken Sandwiches

If you were hoping to get your hands on one of Popeyes’ acclaimed chicken sandwiches you’re out of luck.

The national fast-food chain announced today that they’re officially SOLD OUT nationwide of the beguiling bird but will rerelease the sandwiches “soon” to the masses.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

If you’re surprised by the national attention the chicken sandwiches have gotten you’re not alone.

Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands (which owns Popeyes), told Yahoo Finance, “We didn’t expect this type of reaction” but made sure to note that the proof is in the southern fried pudding.

“You can do all the social media buzz that you want, but if you don’t have a great-tasting product, people won’t react the way that they have.”

Yahoo Finance also reports that on August 20 and 21 — the days in which Popeyes had that social media standoff with Chick-Fil-A and Wendy’s, traffic to Popeyes locations nationwide spiked 67.6% and 103.3%, respectively.

Ahhhh yes, the power of social media. Ya love to see it.

Have YOU tried the Popeyes chicken sandwich or will you have to wait???