HANNNN! French Montana Flips TF OUT On His “Security” After Someone Tried To Sucker Punch Him [Video]

French Montana Flips Out On His Security Following Sucker Punch Attack

French Montana almost got his head knocked off but someone in his crew ultimately took the brunt of the physical punishment while security was on the receiving end of some verbal punishment.

TMZ reports that someone ran up on French and co. in NYC and threw a sucker punch that missed the rapper but landed on someone in his crew. Subsequently, a brawl ensued and it is said that the store was left in ruins in the aftermath.

Following the fracas French was seen cursing his security detail ALL THE WAY OUT for allowing the attacker to even get that close to him and his homies.

When another nosey bystander with his cell phone camera rolling approached French the rapper was having none of it and slapped the phone out of the man’s hand.

Just another day in the Big Apple.