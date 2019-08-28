Jacob Latimore Brings Summertime Vibes With New Visuals For “Old Thang Back” [VIDEO]

Jacob Latimore’s “Old Thang Back” Video Has Feel Good Quality

Jacob Latimore has been killing the acting game lately but the talented entertainer isn’t leaving his musical fans hanging AT ALL. The young star dropped a dope video for his single “Old Thang Back” this week that has all the summertime vibes to keep you feeling great energy. Check it out below:

What do you think? We love that he incorporated dance moves into it without doing TEW much… The whole video has this cool and refreshing vibe.