Black Ink Crew: Ceaser & Co. Are Devastated When They Get The News That Kitty’s Mother Passed Away [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Black Ink Crew might be a “reality TV show” but life is still real.
In a sneak peek of the new episode, Tati tells Donna that Kitty’s mother passed away.
Press play below to watch the emotional preview.
Prayers up for Kitty, her family, and the Black Ink Crew.
