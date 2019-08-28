Pure Preciousness: 8-Year-Old Boy Consoles Classmate With Autism On First Day Of School [Video]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xz1XKl70C9I

Kansas Boy Goes Viral For Comforting Classmate With Autism

A photo of a super sweet moment between two elementary school classmates is going viral.

8-year-old Christian Moore saw that his second-grade classmate Connor Crites was distraught about beginning the first day of school and decided to lend him a helping hand, literally.

Little Christian’s random act of comfort has gone viral and the kind Kansas boy is being thanked for consoling Connor who has autism.

“I saw him on the ground with Connor as Connor was crying in the corner and he was consoling him. He grabs his hand and walks him to the front door. We waited until the bell rang and he walked him inside of the school. The rest is history. They have an inseparable bond,” said Christian’s mother Courtney Moore to KAKE.com.

The sweetness wasn’t lost on April Crites, Connor’s mom, who praised little Christian for helping her autistic son feel more comfortable. According to April her boy was “overwhelmed” with everything going on around him at Minneha Elementary School, so the kindness was much appreciated.

“I fear everyday that someone is going to laugh at him because he doesn’t speak correctly, or laugh at him because he doesn’t sit still or because he jumps up and down and flaps his hands,” said April Crites to KAKE.com

Little Connor also had this to say about his new buddy Christian;

“He was kind to me. I was in the 1st day of school and I started crying then he helped me and I was happy,” said Connor.

Such sweet innocence.

Watch this heartwarming story above.