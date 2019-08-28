Here’s What Happened When Popeyes SOLD OUT Of Chicken Sandwiches
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Popeyes Sells Out Of Sandwiches, Chaos Ensues
WELP, it really happened: Popeyes sold out of chicken sandwiches in a not-very-shocking development that, once again, showed the power of social media.
Now, we don’t know when they’ll be restocked but the reactions to the great Popeyes chicken shortage of 2019 are completely ridiculous (and hilarious).
Peep the hilarious hysteria over Popeyes selling out of sandwiches on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.