Here’s What Happened When Popeyes SOLD OUT Of Chicken Sandwiches

Chick-fil-A to us after seeing Popeyes run out of the chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/812twbf23D — ™️Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) August 27, 2019

Popeyes Sells Out Of Sandwiches, Chaos Ensues

WELP, it really happened: Popeyes sold out of chicken sandwiches in a not-very-shocking development that, once again, showed the power of social media.

Now, we don’t know when they’ll be restocked but the reactions to the great Popeyes chicken shortage of 2019 are completely ridiculous (and hilarious).

Popeyes saw yall was tryna register Black folk to vote and mysteriously ran outta the chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/N99sq678F0 — Ryan (@_theghettomonk) August 28, 2019

Peep the hilarious hysteria over Popeyes selling out of sandwiches on the flip.