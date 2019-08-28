You Can’t Be Serious: Peep This Footage Of A Shady A$$ Voting Machine Changing Votes In Real-Time

Voting Machine In Mississippi Changes Votes In GOP Runoff

The upcoming 2020 Presidential Election is causing anxiety and anger all across America and a big part of that is the fact that confidence in a fair election has significantly been damaged due to the proven Russian meddling.

Another major source of cynicism for our election system lies in the “malfunctioning” of voting machines and electronic ballots.

Twitter user Taylor Rayburn uploaded this video that a friend sent to him yesterday as he attempted to vote in the GOP runoff between Bill Waller Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves.

Buddy of mine trying to vote for Bill Waller and the machine continued to default back to Tate Reeves. He is not the only one having this issue. Makes you wonder. But PSA also make sure your vote is really for who you want it to be for. #MSElex #MSLeg pic.twitter.com/Kyylyec0MC — Taylor Rayburn (@STaylorRayburn) August 27, 2019

According to the Washington Post:

Waller’s campaign told the Clarion-Ledger it has also received reports of similar mishaps in at least seven other counties. Waller eventually conceded the race n Tuesday evening and, with Reeves leading 54 percent to 46 percent, it appears unlikely those malfunctions impacted the outcome.

That said, the idea that machines are literally changing votes has sparked major concern that machines may also misrepresent votes in 2020 when we CANNOT afford to lose a single vote.