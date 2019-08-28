A$AP Rocky Drops The Video For “Babushka Boi,” His First Song Since Being Released From Swedish Custody [Video]

A$AP Rocky Drops A Video for New Song “Babushka Boi”

As soon as A$AP Rocky got home from Sweden, the rapper got right back to work–and his first release back in the game is a music video for a brand new song, “Babushka Boi.”

The video features Rocky robbing a bank with some of his associates, getting chased after by police officers who also happen to be actual pigs, and feeding said pigs some sausages made from the remains of their fallen colleagues.

Peep the video for “Babushka Boi” down below to see how Rocky’s music is sounding following his stint in Sweden: