Hello Summer: Gervonta Davis’ Ex Ariana Fletcher Has Been Double Caked Up And Twerking Away The Warm Weather Months
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11
❯
❮
Ari Is Caked Up For The Summer
Ariana Fletcher has been all up in the news as of late. She was most recently together with and then separated from boxer Gervonta Davis. Their situation spilled all the way onto Twitter and got ugly very fast. That hasn’t stopped Ari from twerking her summer away:
Yes lawd. So you know what it is. Peep the Hello Summer inductee…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.