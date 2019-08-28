It’s Like Fyre Fest, But You Die: Netflix Drops Creepy Bikini-Clad Trailer For Hedonistic Horror Flick ‘Welcome To The I-Land’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
US-BUSINESS-NETFLIX

Source: ALASTAIR PIKE / Getty

Netflix Releases Trailer For Horror Movie ‘Welcome To The I-Land’

Netflix has given us some movies with pretty f**ked up premises before, but this right here is particularly disconcerting.

Welcome To The I-Land appears to be an amazing look into traveling abroad to exotic locales with beautiful people and amazing experiences…until you die.

Press play below to see what we mean.

Well damn…

Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hate It or Love It?!?!, New Movie

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.