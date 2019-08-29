Showtime Announces Leads For Their Upcoming Series “How To Make Love To A Black Woman”

Showtime Series ‘How To Make Love To A Black Woman’ Unveils Male & Female Lead

In February, Showtime announced that it had ordered How To Make Love To A Black Woman into production for its network.

The series, which will be executive produced by Lena Waithe, now has more details emerging, including those who are set to star on the show and what we can expect once episodes start airing.

Deadline just announced that Kendrick Sampson from How To Get Away with Murder and Carra Patterson from Straight Outta Compton will star as married couple Edwin & Nora in the series. Edwin is the “earnest and devoted husband” of Nora, who is described as a free-spirited wife longing for more excitement in her marriage.

As for what the show is actually about, the series is described by the publication as “a (comedic) collection of multi-part episodes which will include new characters in an authentic world, telling stories about connection and rejection that explore our most harrowing – and harrowingly comic – sexual secrets.”

Will you be watching?!