2Fancy4U: Garcelle Beauvais Joins #RHOBH, Sends Twitter Into A Thirsty TIZZY

Garcelle Beauvais Joins #RHOBH, Sparks Hysteria

Forever FINE actress/model Garcelle Beauvais is set to become the FIRST Black woman on “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” in a swoon-worthy power move by Bravo that certainly breathes life into the melanin-starved show.

“I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” said Beauvais who thanked fans and laughed at reaction memes on Twitter while reminding everyone that’s she’s STILL very much BAE at FIFTY-TWO.

