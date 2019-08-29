Jesus Take The Wheel: 27-Year-Old Intern Randomly Stabbed To Death While Walking Dog In D.C.

Young Woman Randomly Stabbed To Death In Washington, D.C.

A 27-year-old woman lost her life while interning in Washington, D.C. for the summer. Margery Magill was walking her dog when she was randomly attacked by a man on the street, reports state. From Daily Mail:

Margery Magill, a California native who was interning the capital for the summer, suffered multiple stab wounds and bled out on the sidewalk just before 9pm on Tuesday Police say 24-year-old Eliyas Aregahegne randomly targeted Magill as she was walking a dog for a family who hired her through the Rover app.

Aregahegne has been charged with first-degree murder while armed, the site states, adding…

Police said the incident did not appear to be an attempted robbery or sexual assault, and there was nothing to indicate that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Chris Chambers, who lives on the street where the attack occurred, said he ran outside after hearing someone scream and yell ‘Oh no!’ ‘Came downstairs and came out with my wife and all we saw was a dog across the street with a leash and no human and we knew something was wrong,’ Chambers told NBC4. ‘We looked down and we found the young lady on the sidewalk in front of our house bleeding.’

Margery recently graduated from the University of California, Davis, loved animals, and really loved living in D.C. May she rest in peace.