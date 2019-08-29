First Family Foreverrrrrr! Sasha Obama College Bound For University Of Michigan

Sasha Obama And Her Secret Service Detail Have Officially Started Freshman Year At University Of Michigan

We’ve always loved Sasha Obama for her outgoing smile and sweet looks, but we’ve got an even greater admiration for her after learning that instead of following family tradition and attending an Ivy League school like her mom, dad and sister, she’s started her freshman year at the University of Michigan.

The Detroit News reported that Sasha, whose real name is Natasha, was spotted at summer freshman orientation and this week, as students were moving in for the semester.

“I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me,” said Zach Lassen, a third-year film student from Redford. “I said, ‘Excuse me.’ It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes.”

Lassen said he thinks “It’s pretty cool” that Obama is attending Michigan but that some people were slightly put off by the presence of the Secret Service.

Another student, said Wednesday she saw Obama during her student orientation near the school’s undergrad library and that she shares mutual friends with Obama and considers her, “a normal student to me.”

Sasha’s classes are set to start this Tuesday. Her dad – our forever President Barack Obama – attended Columbia University as an undergrad, while mom Michelle went to Princeton and both attended Harvard University for laws school, while sister Malia also went the Harvard route — but for undergrad and only after taking a gap year. Malia will enter her third year this fall.

We love it. But we’re guessing that alums of the other Big Ten schools might not be as overjoyed. Are you surprised Malia is going to Michigan?