Damn: Lady Falls 80 Feet From Balcony When Practicing Extreme Yoga Poses

Woman Plummets 80 Feet From Her Apartment Balcony While Practicing Extreme Yoga Poses

All our yoga people…

Be safe out here!

According to Yahoo News, one woman found herself falling 80 feet from her balcony railing after performing yoga.

Alexa Terrazas Lopez, fell from the side of her Torres Mizza apartment building in northeast Mexico on August 17, according to local newspapers. The 23-year-old suffered severe fractures in her arms, legs, hips and nose after losing her balance. She had to have her legs completely reconstructed after an 11-hour surgery and she may not be able to walk for another three years.

Damn.

According to Argentinean news site Infobae, Lopez experienced more than 100 fractures and will remain in a coma for two weeks.

Authorities said Ms. Lopez often practices yoga on her balcony and a photo started surfacing on social media showing Lopez hanging from a balcony by her legs. It’s not certain if the photo was taken moments before she fell.

Alexa practicaba yoga en el balcón del piso 8. Cayó. Se fracturó más de 100 huesos https://t.co/JR21qEZ9w5 pic.twitter.com/zmZG575qbj — infobae (@infobae) August 27, 2019

Again…

Be safe out here people!