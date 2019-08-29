BBWLA Beef: Jennifer Williams Blasts ‘Phony’ Malaysia & Evelyn For ‘Sip & Shop’ Shade

Jennifer Williams Calls Out Malaysia Pargo And Evelyn Lozada

During the latest episode of “Basketball Wives,” the ladies attended a charity event for Jennifer Williams that was unfortunately marred by shade. Jennifer held a sip and shop at a boutique in honor of her late mother who died from cancer.

Unfortunately for her, several of her castmates decided to show up and show OUT including Jakie Christie who dared Feby Torres to step outside to “talk.”

Did Feby make the RIGHT choice by listening to Evelyn & Malaysia + staying inside? #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/dn65pqyPU7 — Basketball Wives (@BasketballWives) August 29, 2019

That fisticuffs never happened but what did happen was some shade throwing via Evelyn Lozada and Malaysia Pargo. Both ladies who’ve had beef with Jennifer shadily made comments about the event under their breath.

When they tell you the event will be low-key but you show up & it’s a whole affair. 🙄 #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/UJ8wDV54u3 — Basketball Wives (@BasketballWives) August 29, 2019

That set Jennifer Williams off on Twitter.

“So here is the set up to the BS! This event is honoring my mother and yes I want the memories. If you don’t f*^k with me, don’t come and be fake and phony! I’m so tired of this BS!” wrote Jennifer.

So here is the set up to the BS! This event is honoring my mother and yes I want the memories. If you don’t f*^k with me, don’t come and be fake and phony! I’m so tired of this BS! — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) August 29, 2019

Ooop!

Do YOU think the ladies were being “phony” by showing up to Jennifer Williams’ event???

Mind you, THIS is how Malaysia shared a pic from the event on social media. She clearly covered up Jennifer’s face.

SHAAAADE!