#BBWLA Beef: Jennifer Williams Blasts 'Phony' Malaysia & Evelyn For 'Sip & Shop' Shade

By Bossip Staff
Jennifer Williams Calls Out Malaysia Pargo And Evelyn Lozada

During the latest episode of “Basketball Wives,” the ladies attended a charity event for Jennifer Williams that was unfortunately marred by shade. Jennifer held a sip and shop at a boutique in honor of her late mother who died from cancer.
Unfortunately for her, several of her castmates decided to show up and show OUT including Jakie Christie who dared Feby Torres to step outside to “talk.”

That fisticuffs never happened but what did happen was some shade throwing via Evelyn Lozada and Malaysia Pargo. Both ladies who’ve had beef with Jennifer shadily made comments about the event under their breath.

That set Jennifer Williams off on Twitter.

“So here is the set up to the BS! This event is honoring my mother and yes I want the memories. If you don’t f*^k with me, don’t come and be fake and phony! I’m so tired of this BS!” wrote Jennifer.

Ooop!

Do YOU think the ladies were being “phony” by showing up to Jennifer Williams’ event???

Mind you, THIS is how Malaysia shared a pic from the event on social media. She clearly covered up Jennifer’s face.

A picture is worth a 1000 words… @evelynlozada

SHAAAADE!

Jennifer was appalled by not only Malaysia and Evelyn but by Jackie interrupting her event to try to fight Feby.

Jennifer didn’t let up on the ladies on Twitter.

The ladies looked like they were in good spirits at Jennifer’s event–too bad there was so much shade being thrown.

