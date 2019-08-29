Keeping It Real: Nick Cannon Says He’d Be ‘Heartbroken’ If Diddy Doted Lori Harvey Was His Daughter [Video]

Nick Cannon Gives His Opinion On Lori Harvey & Diddy As A Couple

Nick Cannon is not shy about giving his uncut take on things and his reaction to Lori Harvey, 22, dating 49-year-old Diddy is consistent with that.

The known cougar lover was asking by Vlad TV his thoughts on dating younger women, to which he replies that is not his cup of tea. Then, Nick is asked about Lori Harvey and Diddy’s dynamic. Nick says he would be heartbroken if his daughter, although he didn’t have a personal problem with them.

To each his own, but I would feel like I failed as a father if I’m sitting across from a dude the same age as me dating my daughter.

Thoughts?