Get Your Wallets Ready: Apple Announces Their 2019 iPhone Event

Apple Sets Date To Unveil Next Generation Of iPhone

Mark your calendars, everyone’s favorite phone manufacturer Apple has finally set the date to present its next generations of the iPhone.

The always anticipated event is “By Innovation Only” and invitations for the presentation are dated for September 10th. The event is set to take place in Cupertino, California at the company’s Apple Park headquarters.

Apple’s next iPhone event will take place on September 10th https://t.co/OMnovcZBrj pic.twitter.com/uwGyqoemd4 — The Verge (@verge) August 29, 2019

While we don’t have many more details on what exactly will be announced in terms of iPhones and other products, Verge reports that we should see the following during the presentation:

“three new iPhone models, and these will act as successors to the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max. Two of these phones are expected to feature Apple’s first triple-camera system on the rear of the device, and the successor to the XS Max could also have a slightly bigger 6.1-inch display (up from 5.8 inches on the current model).”

Also to be expected is a hefty price tag for everything they announce. If you didn’t receive an invite just yet, don’t worry, you can stay tuned here for more updates. You can watch the live event when its broadcasted for Free on AppleTV and Apple.com

Will you be watching?!