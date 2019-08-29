Thin Line Between Love And Fashion: Gabrielle Union Rocks Dwyane Wade-Draped Dress To AGT Red Carpet, Says She’s Obsessed

Gabrielle Union Rocks Dwyane Wade-Draped Dress To AGT Red Carpet

One of our favorite A-List Black actresses, Gabrielle Union, arrived to America’s Got Talent Live Show red carpet wearing none other than…Dwayne Wade.

The sleeveless dress designed by RXCH, was the talk of the red carpet event as she showed up and showed out for Bae. The dress was covered head toe with throwback pics of her NBA star hubby. The “Being Mary Jane” star proclaimed to Instagram Tuesday night that she is obsessed with her man, as we all can tell. While some may shown their affection by getting a tattoo or even jumping on Oprah’s couch, this was a very unique way to wear love on your sleeve, literally. Although she looked gorgeous as ever, y’all rocking a whole ensemble with bae’s face plastered all over it?