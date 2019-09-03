Garcelle Beauvais Joining The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Is A Reminder That She Has Been FINE For 30 Years
- By Bossip Staff
Reminder That Garcelle Beauvais Is Bae
Garcelle Beauvais flipped Twitter on its head when it was revealed that she’d be the newest cast member of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. Not only that: she’s the first black woman to appear on the show, too. We love any time she’s in the news because it’s a reminder that she is one of the baddest baddies to every baddie.
Take a look…
