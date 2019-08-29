BACK TOGETHER: Birdman, Juvenile & Lil Wayne Release New Track, “Ride Dat”

Birdman & Juvenile Release “Ride Dat” Featuring Lil Wayne

After the success of “J.A.G” Birdman & Juvenile are back in the booth prepping for their follow up, “I’m On My Sh*t”.

The recent success of the two collaborators is backed by nearly 20 years of chemistry and Cash Money “bidness”. Their latest offering “Ride Dat” features a familiar family member in former Cash Money artist Lil Wayne.

If you don’t already know, for the past years, things have been just a liiiiitle bit rocky between Cash Money & Lil Wayne–but luckily for us fans, that seems to be water under the bridge.

This song marks the first time the three rappers have recorded together following Cash Money producer Mannie Fresh’s 2016 cut “Hate.”

You can listen to their new song together, “Ride Dat” down below: