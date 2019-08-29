More Triggering Comedy: Bill Burr’s New Netflix Special “Paper Tiger” Will Likely Lead To Outrage And Think Pieces [Video]

Bill Burr’s Netflix Comedy Special ‘Paper Tiger’ Trailer

The a$$es of the Twitter masses are still sorely chapped behind Dave Chappelle‘s latest Netflix comedy hour Sticks & Stones so we can only imagine how they are going to react when Bill Burr’s new hour hits the WiFi.

Netflix has just released the trailer for Paper Tiger and he appears to be touching some of the same hot-button trigger topics that Chappelle did. We can practically hear the apoplectic tapping of keyboards across America already.

Press play to peep the trailer.