BOSSIP’s “Don’t Be Scared” Podcast Debates Popeyes VS. Chick-Fil-A

Remember when we told you that Popeyes sold out of chicken sandwiches nationwide? Well luckily for us, we nabbed a GANG of the prized poultry and decided to join in on these so-called “Chicken Wars.”

Who better to compare Popeyes V.S. Chick-Fil-A then our “Don’t Be Scared” podcast hosts David, Dani, and Jah who’ve been eager to get back to their fearless chats with your favorite celebs.

Unfortunately for them—-there are ZERO stars on standby—-but at least we gave them chicken, right? Did we mention that we gave our DBS hosts mayonnaise soaked sandwiches from Wendy’s as well?

OOPS!

Watch our “Don’t Be Scared” hosts gets tricked into chomping on chicken above.

Be on the lookout for new episodes soon!