Flawless Faced Malaysia Pargo Launches Limited Edition Product With ‘Urban Skin Rx’

Malaysia Pargo Releases Urban Skin RX” Gel Mask
Malaysia Pargo is known for a plethora of things, being a “basketball wife”, fiercely defending her family and for constantly looking absolutely flawless. The poreless and pretty star was recently shown on #BBWLA announcing her first skincare product with melanin expert and clinical skincare brand, Urban Skin Rx.
Touted as one of the fastest-growing skincare brands because of their actual effectiveness, the Malaysia X Urban Skin Rx Skin Quench Oxygen Gel Mask ($42, 1.7 oz) is packed with a concentrated mix of ingredients to deep clean pores, reduce the appearance of fine lines and expose vibrant, new skin.
The product is powered with Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides to smooth and firm the look of rough skin texture and to improve oxygen flow to the skin. The Malaysia X Urban Skin Rx Skin Quench Oxygen Gel Mask is light blue in color and goes on the skin completely clear. Enjoy the cooling and hydrating sensation on contact as it gently lifts dirt and excess oils.
So excited to finally talk about this! Tonight me and @urbanskinrx launched my very own product! I’ve used their brand forever and this is such an opportunity! I love hydration and masks and together with @urbanskinfounder she helped me formulate the SKIN Quench Oxygen Gel Mask…I’m not lying when I say it literally melts into your skin. I’m obsessed. Purchase at urbanskinrx.com
This luxurious gel mask leaves skin feeling smooth, soft and healthy on all skin tones and types.
How to use:
· After cleansing, apply a thin layer to face and neck. Avoid eye area.
· Rub in circular motion. Leave on for 7-10 minutes
· Rinse with lukewarm water and pat skin dry.
· Can be used 2-3 times per week
Availability: Limited Edition from August 2019 on www.urbanskinrx.com
