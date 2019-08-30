Flawless Faced Malaysia Pargo Launches Limited Edition Product With ‘Urban Skin Rx’

Malaysia Pargo Releases Urban Skin RX” Gel Mask

Malaysia Pargo is known for a plethora of things, being a “basketball wife”, fiercely defending her family and for constantly looking absolutely flawless. The poreless and pretty star was recently shown on #BBWLA announcing her first skincare product with melanin expert and clinical skincare brand, Urban Skin Rx.

Touted as one of the fastest-growing skincare brands because of their actual effectiveness, the Malaysia X Urban Skin Rx Skin Quench Oxygen Gel Mask ($42, 1.7 oz) is packed with a concentrated mix of ingredients to deep clean pores, reduce the appearance of fine lines and expose vibrant, new skin.

The product is powered with Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides to smooth and firm the look of rough skin texture and to improve oxygen flow to the skin. The Malaysia X Urban Skin Rx Skin Quench Oxygen Gel Mask is light blue in color and goes on the skin completely clear. Enjoy the cooling and hydrating sensation on contact as it gently lifts dirt and excess oils.

Do YOU wanna try The Malaysia X Urban Skin Rx Skin Quench Oxygen Gel Mask?

