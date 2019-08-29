Beat the Heat! This Portable A/C is a Must-Have This Summer

Look, when it’s boiling outside and that $20 fan you picked up isn’t cutting it, we won’t judge if you reach for the thermostat. However, bear in mind that while cranking the A/C will certainly deliver the relief you’re looking for, it’s not exactly great for the environment or your power bill.

Thankfully, there’s the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner, the fabulously portable A/C that’s going to get you through these blistering temperatures. It’s on sale for only $79 today.

This personal air conditioner can be used anywhere, anytime to provide you with cool relief whenever you need it. Thanks to the device’s patented EvaBreeze® material, this small but mighty gadget can pump out cold air while still remaining eco-friendly and bio-safe.

In just 10 minutes, the AC’s evaporative cooling effect can drop down the surrounding air temperature to just 58º. On top of its cooling abilities, the EV-500 is incredibly easy to carry around thanks to its spill-proof design and attached handle. The air conditioner also serves as a humidifier and filter, ridding the air of irritating dust particles and other allergens. The thing even boasts a soothing LED light that can promote a sense of calm in any room you put it in.

Get cool with the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner now discounted to just $79 bucks.

Prices are subject to change.