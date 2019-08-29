BOSSIP’s “Don’t Be Scared” Podcast Is Back…Kinda

Remember when BOSSIP had the “Don’t Be Scared” podcast consisting of David, Dani, and Jah? Wellllll the trio’s back and ready to give you more fearless interviews with your favorite celebs—–but there’s a catch!

Take a peek at what happens when you combine three headline assassins, a podcast with ZERO guests and prized poultry from Popeyes and other popular proprietors.

Be on the lookout for the full video tomorrow!