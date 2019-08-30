Assets & Tiddays: Megan Thee Stallion Links With Jay Z, Upgrades Boat To A Yacht?

MEGAN AND JAY Z WHAT pic.twitter.com/29D1CkjVXt — rudy is a fan account (@ghostinrudy) August 30, 2019

Megan Thee Stallion Links With Jay Z, Shatters Twitter

Everyone’s buzzing over our fave hot girl Megan Thee Stallion meeting (and taking pics with) Jay Z at a star-studded PUMA event in NY where they turned heads and immediately sent the BeyHive into a frenzy.

Now, we don’t know if any deals, partnerships or collabs were discussed (OR if Meg even met Beyoncé) but it was YET ANOTHER power move for the rising superstar who continues to have the hottest summer EVER.

MEG WITH HOV?! HOVA?? JAY Z?! SHAWN COREY CARTER?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/m68EMY5VAH — …… (@beyxinspired) August 30, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Hot Girl Meg linking with Jay Z on the flip.