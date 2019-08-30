Paul Mooney Hospitalized? Cancels Shows For Health Reasons After Richard Pryor Jr. Rape Allegations Surface

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Paul Mooney Skips ATL Show For Health Reasons

Paul Mooney was supposed to host a comedy show in Atlanta this week, but now the venue is offering to exchange tickets because he canceled. TMZ has a photo of the sign on the door of the venue that says “Paul Mooney is NOT on show tonight due to health reasons.”

According to RWS, the venue was telling folks directly that Mooney was in the hospital.

Paul Mooney was supposed to host a comedy showcase at a local Atlanta comedy club tonight but when I called to check if he was still appearing I was told he was in the hospital. The person who answered the phone did not have any other information when I pressed them further.

Last week, Rashan Kahn, Richard Pryor’s alleged ex-bodyguard stated in an interview that Paul Mooney had sexually assaulted Richard Pryor’s son, which caused them to fall out sometime during the course of their friendship. Richard Pryor Jr. seemingly confirmed this bit of information this week on camera, leaving folks with wayward views of Mooney.

It looks like Paul can’t handle the headline heat. Do you think he should go ahead and retire at this point?