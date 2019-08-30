Living Lavish: Rick Ross Gets Fitted For The Perfect Suit In His New Visual For “Fascinated” [Video]

Rick Ross Releases His New Video for “Fascinated”

Rick Ross is moving through his latest album, Port Of Miami 2, and dropping luxurious visuals to enhance the already lavish lifestyle he’s known to describe in his music.

The latest music video to drop is for “Fascinated,” which shows Ross getting fitted for a suit while filling the air with some serious smoke–all with a gorgeous women in tow, of course. Check out the boss’ latest visual down below to see the Sam Sneak and Dollarz-produced track come to life: